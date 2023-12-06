Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 3,012 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFIP stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

