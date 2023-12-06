Buckingham Strategic Partners Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

