Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.
VONE stock opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $170.65 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.45.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
