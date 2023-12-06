Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

VONE stock opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $170.65 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.45.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.