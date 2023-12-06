Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $381,000 Investment in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 263,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 143,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFMO opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

