Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.