Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $24,557,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

