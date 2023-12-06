SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

