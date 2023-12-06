Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New $299,000 Investment in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 0.23% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Get Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFSB stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.