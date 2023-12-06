Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 1,063 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

DFIC opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

