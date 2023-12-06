Buckingham Strategic Partners Invests $406,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.