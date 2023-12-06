Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires 2,063 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 461,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 115,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,416,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.