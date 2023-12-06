Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

