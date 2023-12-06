Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 2,048.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $31,675,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

