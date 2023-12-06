Buckingham Strategic Partners Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after buying an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

