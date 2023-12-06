Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires 2,496 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.