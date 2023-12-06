Lbp Am Sa Lowers Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,304 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

