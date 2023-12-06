Lbp Am Sa Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,053. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.