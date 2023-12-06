Union Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $209.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.80 and a 52-week high of $211.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

