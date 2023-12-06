Lbp Am Sa Has $2.17 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Allstate by 67,323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after buying an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $190,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

