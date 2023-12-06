Union Savings Bank Invests $36,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

