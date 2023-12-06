Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Cut by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,964 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 105,033 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.