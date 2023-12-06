Lbp Am Sa Acquires 2,395 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,725,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

