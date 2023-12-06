Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

