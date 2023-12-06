Lbp Am Sa Acquires 1,262 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $820.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $812.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.