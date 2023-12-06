Lbp Am Sa Sells 15,957 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Best Buy by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.9 %

BBY stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

