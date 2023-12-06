Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Billion Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,877,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,145 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,170,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.08. 483,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,534. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $249.59. The company has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

