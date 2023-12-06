QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,512,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 179,340 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,013,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.25. 1,648,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,038. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

