Aristotle Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,520,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,226,626 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $731,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.93. 58,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,187. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

