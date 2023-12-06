Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $699.89 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of General Dynamics worth $699,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $251.13. 182,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,043. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.31 and its 200 day moving average is $225.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $253.94.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

