Aristotle Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,705 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 11.19% of Oshkosh worth $632,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,053,000 after acquiring an additional 185,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after buying an additional 400,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after buying an additional 43,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after acquiring an additional 212,661 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 36,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,417. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

