Aristotle Capital Management LLC Acquires 80,429 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,429 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $139,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CCEP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.74. 416,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,319. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

