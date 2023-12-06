Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $29.13 Million Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,526 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $29,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in FirstCash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FirstCash by 25.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,833,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $3,506,472.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,833,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,235 shares of company stock valued at $49,156,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCFS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.79. 12,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,361. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $115.02. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

