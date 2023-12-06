Aristotle Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,733 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,976,102. The company has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

