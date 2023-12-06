Aristotle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,014,000 after purchasing an additional 256,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 134,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,477 shares of company stock worth $9,831,117 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

