Aristotle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after acquiring an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $258,792,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $4.72 on Wednesday, reaching $803.29. 32,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $534.01 and a 1-year high of $815.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $748.76 and a 200-day moving average of $730.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

