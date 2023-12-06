Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 34,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.5 %

Donaldson stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 51,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,505. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

