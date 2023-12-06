Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) is Stone House Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Stone House Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Light & Wonder comprises approximately 63.8% of Stone House Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stone House Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Light & Wonder worth $127,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 11.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 82,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $89.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

