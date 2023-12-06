Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,611 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 5.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.23% of SEA worth $75,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

View Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.