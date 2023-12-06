Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $30.12 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 98,974 shares during the period. Crocs comprises about 2.1% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Crocs worth $30,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,132,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.55. 208,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,885. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.