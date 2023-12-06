Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,000. Chart Industries comprises approximately 2.0% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.41% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSE GTLS traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.49. 103,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,458. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

