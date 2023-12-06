Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,728 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

