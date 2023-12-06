Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 509,084 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,302,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $74,747,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 190,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.89. 19,640,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,932,875. The firm has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.58, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

