Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $5.54 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 188,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $6,911,137.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 919,450 shares of company stock worth $25,625,260. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,849,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

