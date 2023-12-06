Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $22.04 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,688 shares during the period. Coupang comprises about 1.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.07% of Coupang worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,981 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Coupang by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after buying an additional 1,936,311 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 3,125,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,601,768. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock valued at $461,793,777 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

