180,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Purchased by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

EIDO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 112,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,853. The company has a market capitalization of $491.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

