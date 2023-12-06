Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

K opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

