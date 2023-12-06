Vivienne Powe Buys 800,000 Shares of Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV – Get Free Report) insider Vivienne Powe bought 800,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$19,200.00 ($12,715.23).
Vivienne Powe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Vivienne Powe purchased 200,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$5,200.00 ($3,443.71).
Artemis Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.76.
Artemis Resources Company Profile
Artemis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and copper deposits. The company's principal projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara, Western Australia; and the Paterson Central Gold-Copper located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.
