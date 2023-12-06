Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.
Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance
OSG stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. 312,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,059. Overseas Shipholding Group has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $374.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,710,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 173,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 177.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 130,453 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 595,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.
