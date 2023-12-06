Signet Jewelers Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE SIG traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.34. 678,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,553. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $96.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,506.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,506.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $628,516.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,206.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.