David Sedgwick Buys 1,000 Shares of EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider David Sedgwick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$25.60 ($16.95) per share, with a total value of A$25,596.00 ($16,950.99).
David Sedgwick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 10th, David Sedgwick bought 1,174 shares of EQT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$24.93 ($16.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,266.65 ($19,381.88).
- On Monday, October 9th, David Sedgwick purchased 358 shares of EQT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.16 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of A$9,722.92 ($6,439.02).
The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13.
EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.
